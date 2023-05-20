Memphis Depay shares first time photos of his Ghanaian father and Dutch mother together

Cora Schensema, Dennis Depay and Memphis Depay

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay has shared photos of his parents for the first time on social media.

The striker had a frosty relationship with his Ghanaian father growing up. The Dutch forward was born to a Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay in the Netherlands, but his dad left when he was young.



Growing up in Moordrecht, the Netherlands, Memphis lacked a father figure in his life. However, with the unwavering support of his Dutch mother, Cora Schensema he persevered through the early stages of his life.



In 2022, after years of separation, Memphis publicly discussed his journey towards reconciling with his father, accompanying the photo was a cryptic message from the Dutch forward.



In a touching display of joy and unity, Memphis shared a photograph of his father alongside his mother on social media.



The Dutch striker wrote, “I don’t wanna repeat what I’ve seen, I wanna do it differently. The generation before us made mistakes, so let’s not repeat them but, instead communicate. I can show you the way. Do you trust me?”

Although Memphis had the option to represent Ghana in international football, he ultimately chose to play for the Netherlands, his mother's country.



The Atletico Madrid striker has maintained a strong connection to his Ghanaian roots and frequently visits Ghana, where he actively supports various charitable initiatives to help the less privileged in society.





JNA/WA