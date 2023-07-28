Memphis Depay teases fans with romantic video of himself and Spanish girlfriend

Dutch football star of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay, has sent fans into a frenzy with a heartwarming video of himself and his girlfriend, Coral Gutierrez, enjoying a romantic moment during their vacation.

The video, shared by the Athletico Madrid player on social media, captures Memphis and Coral hugging closely and affectionately, creating a beautiful and intimate scene.



The couple had a wonderful time at their luxurious mansion, spending quality moments in the swimming pool, wrapped in each other's arms.



Coral Gutierrez, a model and influencer from the Canary Islands, Spain.



She is a popular model known for her glamorous photo shoots and stunning bikini body.



Her travels around the world have earned her an impressive number of air miles.

The love story between Memphis and Coral began a few months ago, although the exact details of how they met remain private.



Reports suggest that she stayed with him at his home. Despite being notoriously private about their relationship on social media, Depay has decided to give fans a tip of the iceberg.



Coral often flaunts her natural beauty, choosing to go topless in many of her pictures, embracing her sense of freedom and style.



While Memphis and Coral have officially not confirmed their romance online, the video shared by Memphis suggests otherwise.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE