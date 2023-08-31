Memunatu Salemana made terrible and negative life choices – Rosalind Amoh

Former president John Mahama has gone to the aid of Memunatu Sulemana

Vice Chairperson of Ghana Women’s Premier League, Madam Rosalind Amoh, has heavily criticised former Black Queen goalkeeper Memunatu Salemana for saying she earned very little while playing football, which has led her to her current situation.

In an interview with Original TV, former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana revealed she now lives in a kiosk at Kaneshie in Accra.



However, Rosalind Amoh believes that Sulemana’s choice of life and behaviour landed her in her current state of life.



Speaking with Rainbow Radio, Rosalind Amoh said there are things about which Sulemana has lied, but she’s not ready to reveal such secrets.



“I didn’t want to bring it up, but I believe Sulemana’s current situation is the result of some life decisions and choices.” This is what will happen if you decide to live your life in a certain way and do not listen to advice.

“I’d be lying if I said Sulemana couldn’t make money while playing; aside from the amount the government gave to the players during the 1999 World Cup, she also made a lot of money from donations as a result of her exploits in the national team.” She had the chance to live outside of Ghana, but her life choices, which I won’t discuss, have gotten her to that position.”



Sulemana was a member of the Black Queen’s FIFA World Cup teams in 1999, 2003, and 2003.



She shared the stage alongside footballers like Adjoa Bayor, Alerta Sackey, and Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo. She also played club football for Post Ladies in Ghana and Pelican Stars in Nigeria’s Women’s Premier League.