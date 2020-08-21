Sports News

Mensah, Afful feature as Columbus Crew thrash Chicago Fire FC

Columbus Crew skipper Jonathan Mensah

Ghanaian pair Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful featured for Columbus Crew in their 3-0 win over Chicago Fire FC on Thursday night in the Major League Soccer.

Mensah and Afful both lasted the entire duration of the game as the Gold and Blacks sealed a comfortable victory at MAPFRE Stadium.



Derrick Etienne opened the scoring for the hosts in the 20th minute before Darlington Nagbe doubled their advantage with a beautiful volley in the 81st minute.

US-born Ghanaian Gyasi Zardes put the icing on the cake with a fine strike with two minutes left to make it 3-0.



Ghanaian winger Ema Boateng played his first-ever match for Crew after climbing off the bench to Derrick Etienne in the 75th minute - having joined the club from Major League Soccer Eastern Conference rivals DC United on Monday.

