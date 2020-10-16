Mercy Tagoe, Juliet Bawuah, others attend Betway Ball Camp

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo (in all-white) speaking during the progamme

Online betting company, Betway held the first edition of the Betway Ball Camp which was targeted at bringing women in sports together to share experiences and discuss the business opportunities within their various disciplines.

The seminar had thought leaders in the various disciplines take participants through sessions on the business of sports and opportunities, how to use social media to build global brands, professionalism and team discipline, and leadership and management. The facilitators included Mercy Tagoe (Head Coach of Black Queens), Eva Okyere, Juliet Bawuah, Rosalind Amoh and Laura Lake.



The initiative is just one of the many interventions carried out by Betway to help develop sports in Ghana.



Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager – Marketing, commenting on the event, indicated that the brand was happy to offer support to female coaches and professionals in the form of capacity building.

“We are happy to support these coaches and sports professionals as they prepare for the new sports season. For the first time, the sports fraternity is seeing female sports professionals from the various disciplines come together to share experiences and acquire knowledge through this project,” he said.



Since its inception, Betway has shown an unwavering commitment to the development of sports in Ghana through its talent search initiative, thought leadership seminars, club sponsorships and donations to sports teams.