Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo refuses to comment on how she was treated as Black Queens head coach

Former Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe

Former Black Queens head coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, maintained a composed stance when questioned about her treatment during her tenure as the head trainer of Ghana's national women's football team.

In an interview with Citi Sports, the seasoned coach and former player chose not to divulge details about her experiences, emphasizing that life is filled with ups and downs, and what matters most is moving forward.



“It doesn’t matter. Life is full of ups and downs. It doesn’t matter,” she said.



Tagoe-Quarcoo's neutral response comes at a time when the Black Queens have been enjoying a resurgence under the leadership of their new head coach, Nora Hauptle.

The team's impressive performance, with five consecutive wins, reflects the positive impact of Hauptle's appointment.



However, during Tagoe-Quarcoo's tenure as head coach, the team faced challenges that led to her replacement earlier this year.



Ghana's national women's team failed to qualify for two consecutive international competitions - the 2023 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Women's AFCON, which was hosted in Morocco.