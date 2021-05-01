Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo retains Black Queens job

Black Queens coach Marcy Tagoe-Quarcoo

Mercy Efua Tagoe-Quarcoo has been reappointed as Coach of the Women’s national team – Black Queens for another year.

The former Ghanaian International was made the substantive coach of the side in November 2019 after serving as assistant Coach for two years. Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo is a retired FIFA Referee who officiated in the Ghana Premier League, CAF Competitions and FIFA Tournaments – including the 2010 FIFA Women’s World Cup.



Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo became assistant to Mas-Ud Didi Dramani before being elevated to the Head Coach position following the exit of the former in 2018.



She led Ghana twice to WAFU Zone B glories (Gold in 2018 and Bronze medal in 2019). She previously played for the defunct Supreme Ladies (Tema) and Bluna Ladies before hanging her boots in 2005.

The 43-year old will be assisted by Charles Anokye Frimpong and Nana Sinasen.



Black Queens Technical Team:



Mercy Efua Tagoe- Quarcoo Head Coach Charles Anokye Frimpong – Assistant Coach Nana Sinasen – Assistant Coach (Physical Trainer) Raymond Fenny – Goalkeepers Coach Kate Boachie- Agyemang – Team Doctor Margaret Foli – Physiotherapist Asinawu Abubakari – Nurse Anita Wiredu Minta – Welfare Manager Patience Nana A. Quarshie – Equipment Manager Tijani Mumuni – Equipment Manager