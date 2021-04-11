Mercy Tagoe honored as Berry Ladies thump Immigration Ladies 4-1 in Women's League

The players dedicated the victory to coach Mercy Tagoe

Berry Ladies made lightweight of Immigration Ladies with an emphatic 4-1 victory at the Mcdan La Town Park in the opening game of the second round of the Women's Premier League.

From the blast of the whistle, Berry ladies announced their presence with some amazing runs on the flanks and got a deserving lead in the fifth minute



On the 15th minute mark, Constance Agyemang added a second goal for Berry ladies before defender Victoria Osei add her name to scoring chat on the 36th .



A glorious opportunity presented it's self through a spot kick in added time of the first half but Berry ladies forward Constance Agyemang couldn't find the back of the net.



The first half of the game ended 3:0 against Immigration ladies.



The second half started with both teams fighting in search of a goal but both set of defenders were bent on not conceding in the second half.

The defense of Berry Ladies was however breached in the 60th minutes when Gifty Agyapong scored what turned out to be a consolation for Immigration Ladies.



Berry Ladies fought back strongly and restored their three-goal lead through midfielder Grace Adams



Berry ladies forward Constance Agyemang was voted as the NASCO player of the game.



After the game, the players of Berry Ladies held a prayer session for their coach Mercy Tagoe who is down with illness.



They also dedicated the victory to her and assured her of their support through prayers.