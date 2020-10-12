Message that led to Gilbert Koomson going AWOL at Brann revealed

Ghana forward Gilbert Koomson went AWOL during his time at SC Brann to force a move away from the club.

The reason behind his absence from training before his move to Turkey has finally been revealed.



According to Koomson, in a message sent to the club's sporting director Rune Soltvedt, the Norwegian club failed to tell him about an initial interest during the summer transfer widow.



Koomson became furious and vowed not to train and play for the club again.



"Rene, I have no faith in you anymore, after you did not tell me about the first offer. I will not come to training and I will not play one more match for Brann," the 26-year-old wrote. "Stop destroying my career for me and my family. Accept the deal tonight. Football is played with the heart and my heart is no more here," a furious Koomson added.



At that time, Koomson had been linked to a host of clubs in Turkey including Erzurumspor, who were favourites to sign the Ghanaian forward.

The winger left Brann to join Turkish side Kasimpasa on a three year deal.



Kamsimpa beat their newly-promoted rivals Erzurumspor who had tabled about $400,000 for the in-demand player.



He left Brann as the club's leading scorer in the current season, after netting eight times in 17 games.



