Messi and Inter Miami's visit to China turns into chaos

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have not even set off for their historic trip to China and the proposed tour has already descended into chaos.

Fans in Asia were delighted to learn that all-time great Messi was due to pay them another visit shortly after celebrating what is expected to be his eighth Ballon d’Or triumph in 2023. The Argentine icon is set to get his hands on another Golden Ball when the glitzy ceremony takes place in Paris on October 30.



Shortly after that, MLS side Inter Miami are due to head to China for a series of friendly dates. They were originally scheduled to face Qingdao Hainiu on November 5 and Chengdu Rongcheng three days later.



According to the South China Morning Post, the second of those fixtures has been cancelled by organisers – with “various reasons” being cited for the late change in plans.

Inter Miami, with Messi due to form part of their travelling party, are still set to take on Qingdao. There has, however, been tinkering with the schedule there as well, with the fixture pencilled in to take place at the 50,000-seat Qingdao Youth Football Stadium. It has now been moved to the 41,500-capacity Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou.



There have been contradictory statements from planners as to when tickets will go on sale, with there now just one game for supporters to enjoy. Disgruntled fans have been quick to air their grievances on social media, with emotions of joy and optimism being replaced by frustration and confusion.



