0
Menu
Sports

Messi beats an egg for most liked photo on Instagram

Messi Vows To Continue With Argentina After Winning 2022 FIFA World Cup Argentina legend Lionel Messi

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: goal.com

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has set yet another record with a post on Instagram after winning the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi finally achieved his World Cup dream on Sunday by winning the tournament with Argentina. The captain then proceeded to make more history off the pitch. The forward posted a photo on Instagram holding the trophy aloft which has so far racked up more than 63 million likes, becoming the most-liked post ever on the platform. The previous record was famously held by an egg which totalled around 56 million likes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's post was not the only social media record the captain smashed in Qatar. The 35-year-old also broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most-liked Instagram post by a sportsperson, which was an image of the two players engaged in a game of chess before the tournament. Ronaldo's post received a mere 42 million likes.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The captain is currently celebrating Argentina's World Cup win in Buenos Aires but will then return to club side Paris Saint-Germain.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Egg Gang ???? (@world_record_egg)

Source: goal.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details