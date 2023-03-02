Messi buys 35 gold-plated iPhones for Argentina's World Cup-winning team

The iPhone bought by Messi bares the names and jersey numbers of the players

Argentina football legend, Lionel Messi has decided to reward his team and support staff in grand style by purchasing customized gold iPhones for every member of the Argentina team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina defeated France by 4-2 on penalty shootouts to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was hosted in Qatar.



To celebrate his team for helping him achieve his ultimate dream, the Argentine captain has acquired gold-plated iPhones of 24-carat worth £175,000 for his team.



Each iPhone bares the names and jersey numbers of the players along with the Argentinian logo engraved on them.



According to reports, the PSG star had the consignments delivered to his Parisian apartment on Saturday as he plans to give it out to the team when the international break resumes in March.



According to the reports, “Lionel wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his proudest moment. He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together.”

Ben Lyons is quoted to have told The Sun, “Messi got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches.



“So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea,” he added.



Messi was recently adjudged the World's Best Player by the world’s football governing body at the 2022 FIFA Best awards.



