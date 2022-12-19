Messi is a gift from the gods - Ronaldo, Neymar lead praise after Argentina won World Cup

Messi won the World Cup with Argentina

Tributes flowed in for Lionel Messi from current and former football stars after the Argentina captain guided his country to World Cup success.

The World Cup was the trophy that had always eluded Messi's grasp. Until now.



The 35-year-old was the player of the Qatar 2022 tournament and one of the stars of the final as he scored twice to ensure his side played out a 3-3 draw with France after extra time.



He even kept his cool as he converted Argentina's first penalty of the shootout and the rest of his team-mates did their part to secure the trophy in what will likely be his final World Cup.



For many, the victory has settled the debate. Messi is the best player ever to have played the game - and the Albiceleste captain has earned immense respect from some of the other great names who came before him, as well as those who are still playing at the elite level.



Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar, Brazil legends Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, England heroes Gary Lineker and David Beckham, and Barcelona youngster Gavi have been among those to pay tribute to the Argentina icon.

It’s been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He’s a gift from the footballing Gods. So pleased that he’s lifted the ultimate prize in our sport. Gracias y felicidades, campeón. pic.twitter.com/XTiZUcovLI — Gary Lineker ???????? (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2022

O futebol deste cara joga pra escanteio qualquer rivalidade. Vi muito brasileiro - e gente do mundo inteiro - torcendo pelo Messi nesta final eletrizante. Uma despedida à altura do gênio que, muito além de craque da Copa, capitaneou uma era.



Parabéns, Messi! pic.twitter.com/djwuKJzexa — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) December 18, 2022

El más grande de todos los tiempos pic.twitter.com/haC4Gk77xK — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) December 18, 2022

Messi .. ???? — Gavi (@_pablogavi) December 18, 2022

Que jogo, que final de Copa do Mundo.



Parabéns Argentina e meu amigo Messi.



Você não poderia passar por esse esporte e não ser campeão mundial. Esse troféu veio apenas para coroar a sua magnífica carreira. ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/cy3swAIr6C — RIVALDO FERREIRA (@RIVALDOOFICIAL) December 18, 2022

The best sporting event I have ever seen!



Thank you Argentina and France for an incredible Final. No doubt that Messi is the GOAT!!!! #FIFAWorldCup — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) December 18, 2022