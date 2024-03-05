Messi is my best player ever - Haaland

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland, has recognized Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 tie between FC Copenhagen versus Man City, the Norwegian acknowledged Messi’s dominance in the game which has seen him win ballon 8 d’Ors.



Haaland highlighted Messi’s influence in Argentina’s World Cup success as a distinct achievement that sets him apart from other players.



“He won those trophies and also won the World Cup. He is the best of all time, in my opinion,” Haaland said.



Asked about his dip in performance lately, the Man City striker said, “Last year I scored 36 goals and was the top scorer. This season I am still the top scorer, with 18, so you can think it’s been a good season or not for me.

“I think we are doing quite well as a team, and that’s my goal. I have missed, I have missed many chances, and I will surely miss in the future, and people will criticize me. Do I have to think about it? No.”



Messi won the 2023 Ballon d’Or for the 8th time, beating competition from Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who placed 2nd and 3rd respectively



JNA