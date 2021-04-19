Messi is the best footballer in the World – Baba Iddrisu

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu

On Saturday, Lionel Messi produced one of his trademark outstanding performances as he guided Barcelona to annex the Copa Del Rey.

The Argentine scored two of Barcelona’s four goals but it was his first that caught public attention with praises on social media.



Messi won the ball from deep, took on four Sociedad players, played a one-two with Frenkie Dejong before beating two defenders and drove it home to wrap up a great night for Barcelona.



The trophy became Barca’s first of the season and Ronald Koeman’s first as head coach.



Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu watched the game and he showered praises on Messi for his performance.

Taking to social media, the Real Mallorca midfielder applauded Messi and labelled him the best in the world.



“The best in the world” he tweeted with a video of the goal scored by Messi against Real Sociedad.



Below is the Tweet



