Messi is the best footballer in the world – Joseph Aidoo

Ghanaian defender, Joseph Aidoo, has waded into the debate of the greatest footballer of all time, opting for Argentine forward, Lionel Messi as the best footballer.

The unprecedented and remarkable success of Messi and Portuguese compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo has pitted their fans against each other with a never-ending argument of ‘who is the GOAT’.



Messi, a six-time Ballon d'Or winner, has become a one-club man with all his success coming in Barcelona jersey.



Ronaldo, however, is seen more as the journeyman of the two with stints in England, Spain and Italy but with one Ballon d’Or honour less than Messi.



Ronaldo is seen as a goal merchant whose ability to bury the ball in the back is comparable to none, whilst Messi is touted for having more qualities to his game than just scoring games.

In an interview with Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Aidoo, who has played against Messi, says due to the difficulty in marking Messi, coaches do not make a plan to control him as any plan will be rendered fruitless.



“In Spain, Messi is the greatest and even in the world. In Spain, every team is used to playing and each team wants to play the ball. So teams don’t focus on Messi when they face him, they focus on their game,” Joseph Aidoo stated.



He added, however, that he is yet to get close contact with Messi in a football game as the Argentine player either shoots or passes the ball by the time he approaches the defensive third.



“With the position Messi plays, normally by the time he gets to me either he will shoot the ball or pass so, we don’t usually get into contact.