Messi-led Argentina beat France in an extraordinary final to win 2022 World Cup

Argentina crowed champions of the World

Argentina have been crowned the champions of the World after beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in an iconic and tremendous final.

Argentina beat the 2018 champions 4-2 on penalties after the 120 minutes of a roller coaster final ended 3-3.



Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe put up a show in an astonishing final to crown what has been a mesmerising tournament in Qatar.



Argentina went blazing in the first half completely dominant and deserving of the lead through the spot.



Angel Di Maria, who was unbearable on the left flank dazzled Ousmane Dembele before the Barcelona man tripped him in the box.



Messi stepped up and made no mistake sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way. The South Americans kept their football on the gas and added another through a piercing but beautiful well-worked counter with Messi at the heart of it and Di Maria finishing it off.



Argentina had the trophy in their hands, France had no shot on target for about 60 minutes until the Mbappe show was tuned in.

The PSG star converted France's first shot on target from the spot after Otamendi needlessly fouled Kolo Muani.



A few seconds later the 23-year-old pulled parity with an incredible volley to drag the game into extra -time, leaving Messi's World Cup dream hanging.



Argentina found their mojo in the extra time and gained control again but had to wait until the 108th minute when Messi scored his second of the game.



With Argentina all set to have won the trophy, France pulled parity again from the spot after Mbappe's goal-bound shot hit Montiel's hand.



Mbappe again stepped up and did the business.



France almost won it in the final minutes of extra time when Kolo Mauni went one-on-one but Emiliano Martinez pulled a magnificent save to send the game into penalty shootouts.

In the shootouts, Mbappe scored France's first as Messi also made no mistake in Argentina's first.



Emi Martinez, the hero for Argentina in the quarter-final, again produced another showstopping performance by saving Coman's penalty before Tchouameni missed to give Argentians a huge advantage.



Dybala and Paredes scored Argentina's second and third spot kicks while Mauni Kolo also scored France's fourth.



Argentina defender, Montiel stepped up for the fourth and he sent Lloris the wrong way to win it for Argentina.