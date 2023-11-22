Messi to lose his mentor? - Scaloni drops shock resignation hint

Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi could soon be without his World Cup-winning mentor Lionel Scaloni, after the Argentina boss dropped a shock resignation hint.

Scaloni had just masterminded a famous victory over rivals Brazil in World Cup qualifying, leading his side to a 1-0 win in hostile circumstances. The match was severely delayed due to police violence against Albiceleste supporters, before a fierce battle on the pitch ensued. A Nicolas Otamendi goal was enough to secure the win - although Scaloni appeared pensive after the final whistle.



Speaking to reporters after the match, the World Cup-winning coach said: "I have to think a lot about what to do. It's not goodbye but the bar is very high. This group demands you permanently. This team needs a coach who has all the energy possible and be well. "

The statement is certainly a surprising one. After disappointment to Uruguay last time out, Scaloni's Argentina showed they were capable of bouncing back in the most trying of circumstances. They now top their World Cup qualifying group, a massive eight points ahead of Brazil in sixth. Any change to his position at the helm will put in doubt Argentina's Copa America and World Cup defences, and could lead to further questions over Lionel Messi's future with the national team.



At this point, though, Scaloni's words are not yet a definitive resignation statement, and it remains to be seen whether his reaction was as a direct result of the off-the-scenes violence at Brazil's Maracana stadium. The Argentina faithful will be hopeful that their World Cup-winning coach isn't leaving anytime soon.