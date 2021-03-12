Mesut Ozil is my mentor – Samuel Abbey

Black Satellites and Great Olympics defender, Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye (L)

Black Satellites and Great Olympics defender Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye has named Mesut Ozil as his role model.

The enterprising left-back was instrumental for the Black Satellite when they won the just ended U-20 AFCON championship in Mauritania.



Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 to clinch their fourth AFCON courtesy of a brace from Daniel Afriyie.



Despite being a defender he has revealed his admiration for the German international.

“Ozil is my role model. I like his movement and style of play” he told Wontumi FM.



Talking about their triumph in the just ended AFCON championship, he indicated they were determined to win the trophy.