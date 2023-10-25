5
MenuSports
Twi News

Mesut Ozil lead social media praise for Maguire and Onana after roles in Man Utd win over Copenhagen

Harry Maguire And Andre Onana play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Manchester United duo Andre Onana and Harry Maguire

Wed, 25 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal player, Mesut Ozil has asserted that Manchester United duo Andre Onana and Harry Maguire had heroic moments in the club's win over Copenhagen.

Maguire scored the only goal of the game which turned out to be the winner while Onana made a 90th-minute penalty save to ensure that Manchester United earned their first win in the UEFA Champions League.

Ozil, in a tweet, stated that the two players who have been under constant criticism needed the moment to silence their 'haters'.

According to some Manchester United fans, Onana's penalty save and Maguire's winner is a perfect response to their critics who have slandered the duo for the very minimal mishap.

Andre Onana was magnificent on the night as the penalty save capped off an exceptional performance for him.

He made four saves and kept a clean sheet despite facing 1.69 expected goals. He was named FotMob's man-of-the-match with a rating of 8.4.

The slim win put Manchester United third in the group, a point behind second-place Galatasary who are on 4 points. Bayern Munich lead with 9 points while Copenghan sits bottom with 1 point.

TWI NEWS

Checkout the reactions below































Source: www.ghanaweb.com