Mesut Ozil lead social media praise for Maguire and Onana after roles in Man Utd win over Copenhagen

Manchester United duo Andre Onana and Harry Maguire

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal player, Mesut Ozil has asserted that Manchester United duo Andre Onana and Harry Maguire had heroic moments in the club's win over Copenhagen.

Maguire scored the only goal of the game which turned out to be the winner while Onana made a 90th-minute penalty save to ensure that Manchester United earned their first win in the UEFA Champions League.



Ozil, in a tweet, stated that the two players who have been under constant criticism needed the moment to silence their 'haters'.



According to some Manchester United fans, Onana's penalty save and Maguire's winner is a perfect response to their critics who have slandered the duo for the very minimal mishap.



Andre Onana was magnificent on the night as the penalty save capped off an exceptional performance for him.



He made four saves and kept a clean sheet despite facing 1.69 expected goals. He was named FotMob's man-of-the-match with a rating of 8.4.



The slim win put Manchester United third in the group, a point behind second-place Galatasary who are on 4 points. Bayern Munich lead with 9 points while Copenghan sits bottom with 1 point.



Harry Maguire & Andre Onana deserve that - silencing their haters ???? #UCL #ManUnited — Mesut Özil (@M10) October 24, 2023

Andre Onana & Harry Maguire walk off to a joyous Stretford End!❤️???? pic.twitter.com/Z5spcCYhSJ — ???????????? ????????????’???? ???????????????? ✍???????????? (@TenHagBall_) October 24, 2023

Manchester United's heroes against Copenhagen:



???? Harry Maguire—stripped of the captaincy over the summer



???? André Onana—fallen under heavy criticism early in his United career pic.twitter.com/iECZLQ98Uc — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 24, 2023

Congratulations my team Arsenal for the win. I am also so happy for Harry Maguire and Andre Onana. Well deserved. Enough to silence their haters. — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) October 24, 2023

Maguire and Onana



Haters tender an apology them



They unite the United pic.twitter.com/eoXUbfMNni — Oluwatobiski ???????? (@Tobbyleeluv1) October 24, 2023

Onana and Maguire silencing their haters in just one night ???? pic.twitter.com/ZY6nehtaEx — Banny ???? (@__UtdJay) October 24, 2023

Onana and Maguire haters right now



Let your apology be as loud as your disrespect.



pic.twitter.com/FvAvGI1eg2 — ????????????????????????????????????????????????????. ???????????? LUHG (@ClinicalBruno8) October 24, 2023

Big moment for Maguire and Onana to silence the haters, — Mr Singar™???????? (@Chemosi__14) October 25, 2023

Onana and Maguire to haters rn pic.twitter.com/IzoKyMDs7c — Chuks ???? (@sku_chies) October 24, 2023

Haters of Maguire and Onana as we speak ???? pic.twitter.com/Cwx9G3ujdX — Imagination ???? ???? (@PaulDamalie) October 24, 2023

Maguire scoring the winning goal.



ONANA saving a last minute penalty.



Where are my haters now? ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/UAKG6eHYrx — ????️NE KIND GUY????️???????? (@TKdey4U) October 24, 2023

Cucurella, Onana & Maguire have seriously silenced the haters this week, brilliant performances from the 3 of them — Johyan (@JohyanCruyff) October 24, 2023

Harry Maguire with a winner goal & Andre Onana with late penalty save ????



They know how to silence the haters ????#UCL | #ChampionsChallenge pic.twitter.com/z0FLOeF6yN — 1хBet (@1xBet_Eng) October 24, 2023

ANDRE ONANA HATERS RIGHT NOW????????????



ONANA:



pic.twitter.com/WubtXk9Dhh — Gulf (@SMGulf) October 24, 2023

Onana can spend an hour in post match today… I won’t even mind. Earned it. #ucl pic.twitter.com/FICs5XWz8R — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) October 24, 2023

Why is David de Gea still a free agent if he was better than Andre Onana? ???? pic.twitter.com/2bp93ixbk0 — Destiny (@DestUTD) October 25, 2023

What a win last night! Harry Maguire and André Onana took the centre stage. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/cVZkg4GxIf — United Radar (@UnitedRadar) October 25, 2023

All this while he was telling them to calm down for the Copenhagen game and we never knew… We’re so sorry Onana. We weren’t familiar with your game???? pic.twitter.com/ULjv3Slqwe — Don (@Opresii) October 24, 2023