Mesut Ozil slams media, fans for 'disrespecting' Cristiano Ronaldo

A Photo Of Mesut Ozil And Cristiano Ronaldo A photo of Mesut Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Real Madrid midfielder, Mesut Özil has jumped to the defense of Cristiano Ronaldo amidst the stiff criticism of his former teammate.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily criticized in the media space in the last coupled of months over his 'performance and conduct' at Manchester United and is still being scrutinized in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ozil took to social media to defend Ronaldo stating that a soon-to-be 38-year-old footballer has paid his dues to the sport and does not need to be bastardized.

"I really don't get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from. The Media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don't have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad."

"He is soon 38 years old - so what's the surprise that he doesn't score 50 goals a season anymore?" Mesut Ozil tweeted.

He added that football fans should count themselves lucky to have had the opportunity to watch Ronaldo and give him the respect he deserves.

"Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world-class football for 20 years. "

"I don't think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history,"

