Mesut Özil to convince Jerome Boateng to join Fenerbahce

Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng

Mesut Özil is in talks to convince Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng to join Turkish side, Fenerbahçe.

Boateng's contract with Bayern ends in June and will be totally free to choose your destination.



And Fenerbahçe wants to sign the experienced defender this summer.



According to Turkish portal, 'Fotospor', Özil to convince him to join the club.

Fenerbahçe, if they want to take over his services, will have another tough competitor for Boateng.



Chelsea would also have the centre-back on their wish list for 2021-22.