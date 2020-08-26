Sports News

Metz cool interest in Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku

Metz are no longer interested in Opoku

Ligue 1 side Metz have cooled their interest in Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku after completing the signing of Kiki Kouyaté, according to SPORTSworldGhana.com

Metz were in the transfer market to add a center-back to their ranks and were interested in Kiki Kouyaté from Troyes but the amount Troyes quoted was too high making them turn their attention to Opoku.



However, Troyes changed their stance and accepted Metz offer for Malian defender.

The report further stated that the ESTAC Troyes central defender passed his Metz medicals on Tuesday night and has appended his signature to a three-year deal and the “Reds” are no longer pursuing Opoku.



Opoku played the second half of last season with Amiens, having joined them from Udinese and was one of their key players. However, Amiens were relegated and when they attempted to sign Opoku permanently, he refused

