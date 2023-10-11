Mexico holds first training session ahead of match against Ghana

Mexico players at training

The Mexico national team held their first training session ahead of their friendly match against Ghana on October 14 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The entire squad, including European-based players like Hirving Lozano, Edson Álvarez, and Raúl Jiménez, was present for the session.



The team was in good spirits and worked hard on their fitness and tactics. Head coach Gerardo Martino was pleased with the session and said that the players are looking forward to the match against Ghana.



Mexico are currently ranked 12th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Ghana is ranked 61st. The two teams have met twice before, with Mexico winning both matches.



The match against Ghana is part of Mexico's preparations for the Quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada.



Mexico will be looking to have a strong performance in the World Cup, especially after their disappointing showing in the 2022 World Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stage.



Ghana is also preparing for the 2026 World Cup, and they will be looking to test themselves against a top team like Mexico.

The Black Stars are currently in a rebuilding phase, and they will be hoping to use the match against Mexico to identify their strengths and weaknesses.





The whole squad is here! ????????????????????



Straight from Europe to the pitch in Charlotte, ready to give it all! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Pbzl7ImBbT — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) October 10, 2023

