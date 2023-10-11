Mexico vs Ghana: 19 Black Stars players train as part of preparations for Saturday’s friendly

The game between Ghana and Mexico is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 14

The Black Stars of Ghana are gearing up for the friendly game against Mexico this weekend.

The Ghana male senior national team on Tuesday evening held a first training session in Charlotte as part of preparations for the game.



Coach Chris Hughton and his technical team led the training as 19 out of the 23 invited Black Stars players took part in the session.



The players in camp who trained include Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Painstil, Salis Abdul Samed, Antoine Semenyo, and Ernest Nuamah.



The others are Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Inaki Williams, Edmund Addo and Thomas Partey.

In the latest development, the Ghana FA has announced that Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, and Osman Bukari won't be available for the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the USA due to injuries.



The game between Ghana and Mexico is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 14.



The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.