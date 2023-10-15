Mexico vs Ghana: Stephan Ambrosius handed first Black Stars start

Stephan Ambrosius

Hamburger SV defender Stephan Ambrosius has been handed his first start by Ghana coach Chris Hughton.

The defender is in Black Stars starting XI to take on Mexico on Sunday 15th October, 2023 in the US.



Having switched allegiance to represent Ghana in 2022, the Hamburger defender had to wait until September 2023 to make his first appearance for Ghana.



Ambrosius replaced Alexander Djiku in the second half of Ghana's friendly encounter against Liberia, going on to serve the assist for Ernest Nuamah's opener in the 3-1 win.

Born in Hamburg to Ghanaian parents, he grew up in the quarter of Wilhelmsburg which is within the borough (Bezirk) of Hamburg-Mitte. It is situated on several islands between the Northern and Southern branches of the Elbe river



Ambrosius joined the Hamburger SV youth academy in 2012. He made his professional debut in the Bundesliga in March 2018.



The 24-year-old has made five appearances in the German Bundesliga 2 for Hamburger SV this season.