Micah anticipates difficult fight against Casimero

Ghanaian bantamweight boxer Duke Micah

Undefeated Ghanaian bantamweight boxer Duke Micah (24-0, 19KO’s) has said his world title showdown against John Riel Casimero (33-4, 20 KO’s) will be like some memorable fights that ensued between former heavyweight greats Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian boxer would face off against the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight champion Casimero of the Philippines on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Connecticut, USA. Duke Micah speaking at a press conference ahead of the bout said, “This fight would be like Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.“I have to stick to my game plan. I expect my opponent to box and move.



I’ve prepared for a couple of attacks that I think he would use. I’ve never been more ready for a fight than I am for this one.”Micah admitted that Casimero is a good boxer but believes he had become a different boxer than he had been in the past.“I’ve improved my game so much working with Andre Rozier.

The fans would see it on Saturday night, and they would become instant fans of my electrifying style,” Micah said. Casimero on the other hand said he was targeting a knockdown and wants to put an impressive performance for all boxing fans.”This is a big opportunity to show the world who I am.



I promise I would do my best in this fight. I am extremely ready to give it all.” My opponent is a mature boxer with good experience, but I’m going to be too strong for him. I believe I’m the best at 118-pounds,” he said.