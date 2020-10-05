Michael Baidoo delighted to score winner for Jerv against Strommen

Michael Baidoo in celebration mood

Ghanaian youngster Michael Baidoo has expressed joy after scoring the only goal in FK Jerv's victory over Strommen in the Norwegian First Division on Saturday.

Baidoo, a former Ghana U-20 star netted the winner in the 77th minute to help his side secure all three points at home.



"It was great feeling being the match-winner last Saturday. We fought hard for the victory and I am very happy," he told GHANASoccernet.com.



Jerv proved superiority over Strommen with a 1-0 narrow victory in the Norwegian Obos-Ligaen.



Baidoo who was making his 14th appearance in the Norwegian second-tier this season netted the match-winner on the 77th minute.

The 21-year-old is playing on loan from Danish top-flight side FC Midtjylland.



The former Vision FC player has now scored two goals in the league this campaign for Jerv.



Jerv are currently sitting at the 12th position on the league standings with 18 points from 16 matches.