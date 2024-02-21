Michael Baidoo has developed into one of the best midfielders in Sweden - Elfsborg CEO

Michael Baidoo

The Chief Executive Officer of Elfsborg, Stefan Andreasson, says Ghana midfielder Michael Baidoo is one of the best midfielders in Sweden.

He said this after Michael Baidoo signed a contract extension to keep him for at the club for three years.



"Since joining us ahead of the 2022 season, Michael has developed into one of the best midfielders in Allsvenskan.



“Today, we are happy and proud that Michael enjoys Borås and Elfsborg so much that he chooses to extend his contract instead of being tempted by other options."

Since his arrival from Norwegian side Sandnes Ulf in January 2022, the 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Yellow and Blacks, showcasing his talents on the pitch.



With two explosive seasons under his belt, Baidoo has cemented his status as a pivotal player for Elfsborg, demonstrating versatility and prowess while tallying an impressive record of 14 goals and 9 assists in 54 competitive matches.



In the just concluded Swedish league season, Michael Baidoo has featured in 28 games, scored 5 goals and provided 6 assists.