Michael Baidoo scores and provides assist for Elfsborg against IFK Norrköping

In a thrilling Monday evening clash at the Borås Arena in the Swedish Allsvenskan, Michael Baidoo showcased his attacking skills as he provided an assist and also scored during Elfsborg's 3-2 win against IFK Norrköping.

The match witnessed intense action and drama, with Baidoo's standout performance adding to the excitement on the pitch.



Baidoo's contribution highlighted his prowess as a player and left fans eagerly anticipating more stellar displays in the future.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Elfsborg 13 wins, IFK Norrköping nine wins, and seven draws.



IFK Norrköping had more possession throughout the encounter.



Baidoo started the game and lasted 90 minutes. He was replaced by André Boman. Baidoo played alongside fellow compatriot Emmanuel Boateng in midfield. Boateng was substituted in the 86th minute.

Ahmed Qasem's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner gave the home side the lead in the 11th minute. Qasem's goal was assisted by Michael Baidoo with a through ball.



Michael Baidoo turned goal scorer in the 20th minute. He scored after receiving a cross from Niklas Hult.



Jeppe Okkels scored Elfsborg's third goal in the 59th minute following a fast break.



Marco Lund and Vito Hammershøy-Mistrati scored for IFK Norrköping.



IF Elfsborg will play IFK Värnamo in their next league game.