Michael Conlan set to face Isaac Dogboe in world title eliminator in December

Michael Conlan To Fight Isaac Dogboe Michael Conlan and Isaac Dogboe

Wed, 28 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s former WBO super-bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe is set to face Irish-Belfast boxer Michael Conlan in a world title eliminator in London on December 5.

Dogboe’s opponent who is in the featherweight category is expected to move down in weight from 126 to 122 for the super-bantamweight contest.

Michael Conlan remains unbeaten in 14th consecutive career fights after stopping Sofiane Takoucht in August.

The Ghanaian boxer, on the other hand, has managed to overcome a career setback after losing his WBO title in two consecutive fights to Emmanuel Navarette.

Dogboe returned to the ring for the first time this year in July to knock-out Chris Avalos in round 8 at the Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

Michael Conlan and Isaac Dogboe are both stablemates under Top Rank. The winner of the fight could land a world title shot.

