Michael Enu’s versatility will be crucial for Medeama - Evans Adotey

Medeama head coach Evans Adotey says the versatility of midfielder Michael Enu will be crucial to the club’s success.

On Monday, the 26-year-old officially joined the Ghana champions on a three-year contract.



In the previous season, the ex-AshantiGold player showcased his skills with 29 appearances for Bibiani GoldStars, netting three goals and securing two Man of the Match Awards.



Evans Adotey believes Michael Enu will bring a lot to the table after his signing was completed.

“Michael is a great footballer who will bring a lot to the table. His versatility will be crucial as we fight on all fronts this season,” he told Medeama’s media team.



“I am very happy that he has taking the decision to join us and wish him well. He has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder.”



Enu could make his debut for Medeama against his former club Bibiani GoldStars after being named in a 20-man squad for the home match at the Akoon Community Park.