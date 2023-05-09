0
Michael Essien, Drogba lead African praise for Nigeria's Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen Napoli 2022 23 Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football legends, Michael Essien and Didier Drogba have commended Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen for his role in Napoli’s Serie A title conquest.

In separate social media publications, the two Chelsea legends eulogized Victor Osimhen for steering Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades.

Michael Essien in a reaction to a post by Victor Osimhen eulogizing African greats who featured in the Italian topflight league wrote “Bravo”.

Didier Drogba on the other hand commended Osimhen for being a beacon of light and an inspiration to all Africans.

“Indeed Capo @victorosimhen9 from the streets of Nigeria to the World’s History books. Congratulations my Brother to you and your Club” he posted.

Victor Osimhen has been the main man for Napoli throughout the season, forming a dangerous duo with Kvicha.

He currently leads the golden boot race with 23 goals and holds the record for the highest-scoring African in the Serie A with 47 goals, overtaking George Weah.

The Nigerian forward has received wide commendations on social media for lighting up the Serie A and earning the accolade the “King of Naples”.

