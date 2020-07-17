13
Michael Essien announces departure from Azerbaijani side Sabail FK

Michael Essien 22 Essien joined Sabail FK on a one-year deal last summer

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has announced his departure from Azerbaijani club Sabail FK.

Essien joined Sabail FK on a one-year deal last summer after leaving Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung.

The 37-year-old made 10 appearances for the club before the league was halted amid the coronavirus crisis.

The former Chelsea ace shared a post on his official Instagram page announcing that his time at the club has come to an end.

"It's been a great pleasure until we meet again; stay strong and safe..." the African football legend posted.

Essien is widely expected to call time on his playing career and focus on coaching having completed his UEFA B badges two years ago.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

