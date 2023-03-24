Michael Essien congratulates Black Stars on win over Angola

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has congratulated Black Stars on their win over Angola.
The former Chelsea man, now a coach at Nordjaelland, reacted to a post by the official handle of the Black Stars on Twitter, by quoting the tweet two with clapping emojis.
Substitute Antoine Semenyo scored a stoppage-time winner to secure Ghana a nervy 1-0 win in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Ghana have now extended their lead at the top of Group E and would need a win in the fourth round to seal their qualification for the AFCON.
Ghana, after three games, lead the group with 7 points while Central African Republic and Angola sit second and third respectively with 3 points each with Madagascar at the bottom with 1 point.
The Black Stars will face Angola in a return encounter on March 27 in Luanda for the fourth-round fixtures of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.
???????????????????????? https://t.co/RyyKtNzOCG— Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) March 24, 2023
Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below
EE/KPE
- Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance against Angola
- Chris Hughton defends decision to bench Andre Ayew in Angola game
- Who’s paying? - Nana Obiri Boahen questions presence of Arsenal physiotherapist in Black Stars camp
- 'I count myself lucky' - Antoine Semenyo on late goal in Ghana's win over Angola
- We need to be a little more clinical - Chris Hughton regrets missed chances in Ghana's win over Angola
- Read all related articles