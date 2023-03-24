0
Menu
Sports

Michael Essien congratulates Black Stars on win over Angola

Semenyo Goal Celenration Black Stars.jpeg Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring for the Black Stars

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has congratulated Black Stars on their win over Angola.

The former Chelsea man, now a coach at Nordjaelland, reacted to a post by the official handle of the Black Stars on Twitter, by quoting the tweet two with clapping emojis.

Substitute Antoine Semenyo scored a stoppage-time winner to secure Ghana a nervy 1-0 win in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana have now extended their lead at the top of Group E and would need a win in the fourth round to seal their qualification for the AFCON.

Ghana, after three games, lead the group with 7 points while Central African Republic and Angola sit second and third respectively with 3 points each with Madagascar at the bottom with 1 point.

The Black Stars will face Angola in a return encounter on March 27 in Luanda for the fourth-round fixtures of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below









EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
Related Articles: