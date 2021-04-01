Michael Essien congratulates Isaac Atanga on Cincinnati move

Michael Essien and Atanga

Ghana Football legend Michael Essien has congratulated Isaac Atanga on his move to MLS side Cincinnati.

The 20-year old joins Cincinnati on a three-year deal from Danish side FC Nordsjælland ahead of the start of the new season in April.



"Congratulations @isaac_atanga12 on your move to @fccincinnati Wishing you all the best. God bless ????????", Michael Essien congratulated the youngster in a post.



“We have been working to add a winger that provides a different playing profile than the players that are currently on our roster,” Cincinnati General Manager Gerard Nijkamp said.

“Isaac is a player that attacks the opponent with pace and will create goal-scoring opportunities by getting in behind the defence. We’re excited for Isaac to join our club and look forward to welcoming him to Cincinnati.”



Atanga has made 19 appearances, including 10 starts, scoring five goals across all competitions in the current Danish Superliga season.



He has 12 goals and five assists in 58 appearances across all competitions with the club since his professional debut.