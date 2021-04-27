Michael Essien draw similarities between former managers Ancelotti and Mourinho

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien and hiss former boss, Carlo Ancelotti

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has drawn similarities between former Chelsea FC managers Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho.

The former Black Stars poster boy spent most of his illustrious career in England where he played for the Blues and excelled in the Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League.



Having played for Chelsea from 2005 to 2014, Michael Essien had the privilege of playing under both Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho.



Speaking to the Official Everton Podcast, the retired footballer now turned coach has revealed that the two respected managers had similarities.



“Mourinho would be on the training pitch 24/7 and Carlo would do the same, telling us what to do, our body positions, and things like that."

"We had big players, but sometimes you have to come to the basics to add them into your game. Carlo and Jose are always on the pitch. Always,” Essien shared.



The former Real Madrid man added, "Carlo is similar. The way he would talk to you, he talks to you in a manner that when you go on the pitch, all you want to do is play for him. He and Jose have that in common.”



Besides Chelsea and Real Madrid, Michael Essien also had the chance to play for AC Milan and Olympique Lyon.