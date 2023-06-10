2
Michael Essien features in Uefa Ultimate Champions tournament ahead of UCL final

Sat, 10 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien featured in the UEFA Ultimate Champions tournament, mesmerizing fans in Turkey ahead of the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final.

As part of the activities leading up to the major game between Inter Milan and Manchester City, Essien and past Champions League winners such as Clarence Seedorf and Kaka played a five-a-side game.

Manchester City will compete against Serie A side Inter Milan for the top prize in Europe's best championship at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Michael Essien, Kaka, Luis Figo, and 2007 champion Cafu were seen involved in the lively match in photographs published on social media by Uefa.

On Friday, three teams comprised of UEFA Champions League superstars and former Turkish players lined up.

Fans at the match venue were excited to see the legends lace up their boots again for a brief game.

Michael Essien won the UEFA Champions League in 2011/12 with Chelsea.

