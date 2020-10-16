Michael Essien is my hero – Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has identified former Chelsea star Michael Essien as his football hero.

In a Q&A session with Arsenal Media, Partey mentioned Essien who spent nine years at Stamford Bridge as his idol.



Comparisons have constantly been drawn between the two players due to their position, interception and tackling abilities as well as ability to bump forward occasionally.



Asked who his hero is, Partey replied “Michael Essien.”



Partey is in line to make his Arsenal debut tomorrow against Manchester City.



Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has failed to rule out Partey for the tie against Guardiola’s side.



“Well, he was here just yesterday. He is getting familiar with everything around the club. Today he will have his first training session, so everything has to come really quickly for him. We knew that before we signed him that he is fit, he is very willing to start playing and we will see how he goes in the next few days”.

“I have seen the buzz around the place, the fans are really happy, I have seen some really positive reactions after we bought him, the same with the team, the squad and the staff. ‘I think he is a player we had the radar on for a long time and we have managed to bring him in and I think he will be a really important addition to the team”.



“He got to know some of his team-mates [already]. Not all of them, because some are still on international duty but we will have everyone back today and it will be a good day for him to get to know everyone”.



Partey has also said that if chosen by Arteta to play against Citizens, he will give off his best.



Asked whether he expects to be involved against Manchester City, Partey said: ‘Well, it’s the decision of Mikel”.



