Michael Essien names Paul Scholes as toughest opponent faced

Michael Essien (left) and Paul Scholes

Former Chelsea player, Michael Essien has named former Manchester United and English midfielder Paul Scholes as his toughest opponent to share the same pitch throughout his career.

Essien joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in 2005 and went on to feature for the London club until the 2013/2014 when he left to join Italian giants AC Milan.



During his nine-year stay with the Blues, he won the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Football League Cup, Community Shield and Premier League.



Scholes spent his entire playing career with Manchester United where he played at the Old Trafford until 2013 when he retired.



He won the FA Cup, Community Shield, Football League Cup, UEFA Champions, Premier League, Intercontinental Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.



According to Essien, he played and faced a lot of players who were equally tough but Scholes stood out as the toughest to handle.

The best player I have ever faced, I mean I have faced a lot of good players in my career. I mean it’s difficult to tell. I faced the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and a lot of them and Steven Gerrard. But I always say Paul Scholes is one of the players that was quite tough”, he told Goal Africa.



Essien. 40, had a successful playing career having played for top European teams such as Bastia, Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Panathinaikos, Persib Bandung and Sabail where he ended his playing career.



Currently, he is attached to Danish club Nordsjaelland where he works as an assistant coach.



LSN/KPE