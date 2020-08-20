Sports News

Michael Essien on exploratory visit of Danish side Nordsjaelland

Essien at Nordajaelland's stadium together with youngster Clinton Antwi

Ghana legend Michael Essien has arrived in the Denmark town of Farum at the special invitation of Nordsjaelland club President Tom Vernon, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Chelsea superstar is a personal friend of the President Vernon and who has asked him to visit to see their facilities that is grooming the next generation of Ghana's top players.



Essien, who has been spending his time these days encouraging footballers to take their careers seriously, will also spend some time with the huge Ghanaian contingent at the club to mentor them.



Nordsjaelland is the European team with the highest number of Ghanaian players as seven youngsters from the West African country are currently signed by the club.



That is largely thanks to President Vernon whose Right to Dream Academy in the Eastern Region town of Akosombo, serves as Norsdjaelland's feeder side.



Ghana youth international Godsway Donoyh, Sadiq Ibrahim, Isaac Atanga, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Francis Abu, Clinton Antwi and Maxwell Woledzi are all players of the Danish club.

Essien will spend some time with them to encourage them over their career paths while using some of his time to have meetings with President Vernon and the coaching staff of Nordsjaelland.



The former Ghana midfielder is the latest Ghanaian player to visit Nordsjaelland in recent times after the likes of Laryea Kingston and Derek Boateng visited the top-flight club.



Essien's arrival in Denmark as sparked a big frenzy in Denmark with many speculating that whether he is about to sign to play for the club but sources close to the team have flatly denied it.



He will end his visit to the club on Friday.

