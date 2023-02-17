2
Michael Essien reacts to Mikel Obi's comments about him

Chelsea Legends, Mikel Obi And Michael Essien.jpeg Chelsea legends, Mikel Obi and Michael Essien

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien has responded to words of eulogy showered on him by former teammate, John Mikel Obi.

Mikel Obi's interview with Dubai Eye hailed Michael Essien with much emphasis on his work rate and contribution to the Chelsea team.

Obi held that Michael Essien does not get the deserved recognition from the football world as he believes he was up there with the very best in world football.

"He never gets the mention. He never gets the credit he deserves. We have been talking for the past what? And we haven't mentioned him. He is the guy that we call the train in the training ground. He is a powerful machine, this guy. The way he trains as well. Every day he is there working, working and working."

Obi further hailed Michael Essien’s character outside of football.

"Apart from playing football. what a gentleman he is. And like I said, he is the train, he is the bison that's what we call him."

Michael Essien in a Twitter reaction quoted the video of Obi’s confession with emoticons that represent appreciation, acknowledgment or prayers.

Essien joined Chelsea in 2006 while Mikel Obi a year later. They played together for 8 years until Essien departed Chelsea.

The two were involved in the Chelsea team that won the Champions League in 2013.

Michael Essien won nine trophies with The Blues and was one-time voted Chelsea Player of the Year.

See his reactions below



