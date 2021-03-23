Michael Essien recounts managerials lessons from ex-coach Jose Mourinho

Michael Essien with Jose Mourinho

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has revealed how Portuguese gaffer, Jose Mourinho taught him lasting managerial lessons.

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner spent almost a decade in the Premier League with Chelsea, before enjoying spells at Real Madrid, AC Milan and playing other countries.



Th 37 year old also played under the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Avram Grant and Andre Villas-Boas during his time in England when he won seven major honours.



But the former midfielder, now a coach at Danish side FC Nordsjælland, has detailed what made Mourinho so special.



'I have played under so many coaches and everyone is different. I would take Mourinho as an example - I was very much connected with him,' he told The Football Ramble.

'He's a winner, he gives you tactical details and makes sure it's very clear so when you're on the pitch you know what to do. It's one of the things I am going to carry with me and hopefully, I can transmit to the boys if one day I become a manager.'



Essien adds: 'I didn't think I would make the transition. When I was playing I always said: "no I don't want to be a coach" but when you love the game so much you always try to be in the game. So two or three years ago I said I am coming toward the end of my career and I want to learn about the coaching side of the game and it will give me the opportunity to be on the pitch and to be around the players.



'Actually, when I started doing it, it was something I wanted to do. The whole project here is very good for my transition into the coaching side of the game.' he added.