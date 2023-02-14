Michael Essien reportedly secures UEFA License A coaching certificate

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has reportedly completed his UEFA License A course.

The Chelsea legend has been doing his coaching attachment with Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland in the past two years after completing his License B course in 2020.



Michael Essien was reportedly doing his License A certificate education while working at FC Nordsjaelland and has now secured the highest coaching certificate in European football.



“Thank you to everyone who helped and supported me throughout the past two years getting my A license.



"I’m grateful to work in this Organisation RTD/FCN where I can continue to develop as a coach and person. It’s been a good experience and I appreciate everyone,” Michael Essien said in an interview quoted by footballghana.



Michael Essien finished his career playing for Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and AC as the second most successful Ghanaian player in Europe with 13 trophies including the UEFA Champions League.



