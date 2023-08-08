Michael Essien 'returns' to Chelsea

Michael Essien (left) and a friend at the Chelsea dressing room

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien had a feel of the home team dressing room of Chelsea once again when he returned to London to take part in the Game 4 Ukraine charity match played at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday,6, August, 2023.

The charity game under the auspices of former Ukrainian international Andriy Shevchenko and Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko was to raise funds to support affected victims during the Russia-Ukraine war.



Essien who took part in the game also visited the dressing room of Chelsea football club where he took a picture with another friend.



The former Ghanaian international became a household name in global football when he joined Chelsea from Olympique Lyonnais for a record fee of £24.4 million in 2005.



Michael Essien spent eight seasons with the Blues where he won the League title, FA Cup, Community Shield, Carabao Cup, and UEFA Champions League.



He moved to have stints with Real Madrid in Spain, Italian giants AC Milan, Greek side Panathinaikos F.C, Persib Bandung in Indonesia, and Sabail FK in Azerbaijan.

Currently, Essien, 40 works as a youth coach for Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjælland.



Check the picture below:





Michael Essien back in the Stamford Bridge dressing room ???????????? pic.twitter.com/1HLq9ktjz3 — ????????Shayne ???????? (@Ibramem0) August 5, 2023

LSN/KPE