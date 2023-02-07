0
Michael Essien sends goodwill message to Christian Atsu after earthquake rescue

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien is relieved that winger Christian Atsu has been pulled out of the debris after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-central Turkey.

31-year-old Christian Atsu was trapped in the debris of a collapsed 15-story building after an earthquake destroyed dozens of houses in Turkey on February 6, 2023, leaving thousands dead and injured

The news about Atsu's rescue was happily received by Michael Essien who shared the dressing room with the winger during the 2014 FIFA World Cup took to Twitter to wish his brother well.

"Get well soon brother @ChristianAtsu20," Michael Esshien wrote in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Christian Atsu before his tragedy scored a 97th-minute winner for Hatayspor on Sunday, February 5, 2023, against Kasimpasa.

Essien is one of many Ghana players who have sent special messages to the winger who as per reports is receiving treatment in a Turkish hospital.

Stephen Appiah, Mubarak Wakaso, Asamoah Gyan, among others have expressed their relief over his situation and prayed that God heals him quickly.

