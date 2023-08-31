Michael Essien sends goodwill message to Ernest Nuamah after Olympique Lyon move

Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien

Olympique Lyon cult-hero and Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien has sent a welcome message to youngster Ernest Nuamah who has completed his move to the French giants.

Following the unveiling of the Ernest Nuamah by Olympique Lyon on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Michael Essien took to his social media handle to wish Nuamah the best of luck at the new club.



Essien tweeted “Finally he is from Lyon, Come on @Nana_Nuamah10. Good luck my little one”.



Essien’s joy over the completion of the transfer comes from two places. Aside being a popular figure among Olympique Lyon fans for the incredible years he enjoyed at the club, Essien is currently one of the development coaches at Nordsjaelland.



At Nordsjaelland, Essien bore first witness to Nuamah’s talent and it is believed that he was instrumental in the decision by Nuamah to pick Lyon from a flurry of clubs who wanted his signature.



Michael Essien was on the books of Olympique Lyon for two years, establishing himself as a dominant midfielder in the French League.

His success in the French league earned him a life-changing move to Chelsea in 2005 where his career exploded to world-class status.



Nuamah joins Lyon on an initial season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy for €25m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons on a total €30m deal.



Nuamah has already agreed a four-year contract with Lyon, valid from July 1, 2024.



Nuamah becomes the fourth Ghanaian player to have signed for Lyon after Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, and John Mensah.



Nuamah is expected to be named in Chris Hughton’s Ghana squad for the AFCON 2023 Qualifier versus Central African Republic.

KPE