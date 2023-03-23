0
Michael Essien sends goodwill message to Mesut Ozil as he retires from football

Essien Ozil Madrid Essien and Ozil played Madrid at some point

Thu, 23 Mar 2023

Ghanaian football legend, Michael Essien has sent a goodwill message to German footballer, Mesut Ozil who announced his retirement from the game on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Michael Essien in a social post wished Ozil well in his next journey, sharing pictures of their time at Real Madrid.

Michael Essien’s post reads “Enjoy your retirement my friend Mesut Özil”.

At age 34, the İstanbul Başakşehir midfielder ends his career as one of the most decorated players of his generation.

In his 17 years professional career, Mesut Ozil played for some of the top clubs in European football namely Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, and his boyhood club Schalke 04.

"After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football. I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity."

"But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it's become more and more clear it's time I leave the big stage of football," part of Mesut Ozil's statement read.

Mesut Ozil won La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, DFB-Pokal, FA Cup (4*), FA Community Shield, and added the most prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy in 2014 when Brazil hosted the biggest football festival.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
