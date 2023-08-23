Michael Essien speaks highly of Lyon as Ernest Nuamah joins French giants

Ernest Nuamah joins the Ligue 1 side

Ghana legend Michael Essien believes Olympique Lyonnais is the right platform for young players to develop their career.

The former Ghana international enjoyed a successful stint with the French giants before joining Chelsea in 2005.



With reports of fellow Ghanaian Ernest Nuamah set to join the Ligue 1 side, it is expected that the 18-year-old will follow the footsteps of the now FC Nordsjaelland assistant coach.



“It moved me from being a young player to a senior player at a big club, so, it helped me grow up and feature on the big stage," said Essien in an interview, as quoted by 3 Sports. “I gained a lot of experience in a short space of time,” he added.

Essien won two Ligue 1 titles and was a key member of the successful Lyon side in the early 2000's.



“I think the set-up of the club as a whole and the longevity of the president [has helped],” he said, “there has been continuity and they also know how to develop good players. The two titles and Champions League games will be my favourite memories.”



Meanwhile, Nuamah has completed his medical and will be announced as a new Lyon player later on Tuesday.