Michael Essien to play for Chelsea Legends in charity match against Bayern Munich

Fv2 ZJW WAAQfTzK Michael Essien will join Chelsea players for the match

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien, has been named as part of a Chelsea Legends team to face off against Bayern Munich Legends in a highly-anticipated charity match.

The match which has been scheduled for September 9th, will take place at Stamford Bridge, the home grounds of Chelsea FC.

In a post on social media, Essien expressed his enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing that it aims to raise funds for charitable causes in honour of the late Gianluca Vialli.

The proceeds from ticket sales will be dedicated to the foundations of both clubs and the Royal Marsden charity.

Having spent some of the most successful years of his career at the club, Essien has been an integral part of the team's triumphs, including their historic UEFA Champions League victory.

Michael Essien along with some former players will showcase not only showcase their skills but also pay tribute to the late Italian player Gianluca Vialli, who played for Chelsea.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
